Analyzing EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) and Exxaro Resources (OTCMKTS:EXXAY)

EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) and Exxaro Resources (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EMX Royalty and Exxaro Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMX Royalty $5.37 million 55.79 -$4.48 million N/A N/A Exxaro Resources $1.78 billion 1.63 $679.76 million N/A N/A

Exxaro Resources has higher revenue and earnings than EMX Royalty.

Profitability

This table compares EMX Royalty and Exxaro Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMX Royalty -162.80% -12.80% -12.11% Exxaro Resources N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

EMX Royalty has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exxaro Resources has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.3% of EMX Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for EMX Royalty and Exxaro Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMX Royalty 0 0 0 0 N/A Exxaro Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Exxaro Resources beats EMX Royalty on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as Sweden and Norway. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc. and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017. EMX Royalty Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Exxaro Resources Company Profile

Exxaro Resources Limited engages in coal, iron ore investment, pigment manufacturing, renewable energy, and residual base metal businesses in South Africa, Europe, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Coal; Ferrous; Energy; and Other segments. It produces thermal coal, metallurgical coal, and semi-soft coking coal products primarily in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions; offers gas-atomised ferrosilicon for use in separation plants, as well as iron ore; and operates two wind farms. The company was formerly known as Kumba Iron Ore Limited and changed its name to Exxaro Resources Limited in November 2006. The company is based in Pretoria, South Africa.

