Analyzing Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) & Pharmaxis (OTCMKTS:PXSLY)

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) and Pharmaxis (OTCMKTS:PXSLY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kindred Biosciences and Pharmaxis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kindred Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Pharmaxis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kindred Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $12.81, suggesting a potential upside of 165.27%. Given Kindred Biosciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Kindred Biosciences is more favorable than Pharmaxis.

Volatility and Risk

Kindred Biosciences has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pharmaxis has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kindred Biosciences and Pharmaxis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kindred Biosciences $42.16 million 5.19 -$21.80 million ($0.55) -8.78 Pharmaxis $8.75 million 3.03 -$9.36 million N/A N/A

Pharmaxis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kindred Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Kindred Biosciences and Pharmaxis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kindred Biosciences -19.96% -8.50% -6.27% Pharmaxis N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.4% of Kindred Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of Kindred Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kindred Biosciences beats Pharmaxis on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses. It also develops KIND-016, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in dogs; KIND-032, a monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin-4 (IL-4) receptor for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in dogs; KIND-025 a canine fusion protein targeting IL-4 and IL-13 for atopic dermatitis in dogs; KIND-030, a monoclonal antibody targeting canine parvovirus for the prophylactic indication in dogs; KIND-509, an antibody for canine inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; KIND-510a, a long-acting feline recombinant erythropoietin being developed for the management of non-regenerative anemia in cats; and KIND-511, an anti-tumor necrosis factor treatment for newborn foals. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

About Pharmaxis

Pharmaxis Ltd engages in the research, development, and commercialization of healthcare products for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mannitol business, and New Drug Development. It offers Bronchitol, an inhaled dry powder for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and Aridol, an airways inflammation test that is used to identify twitchy or hyper-responsive airways, as well as to assist in diagnosing and managing asthma. The company's product pipeline consists of amine oxidase inhibitors comprising semicarbazide-sensitive amine oxidase for diabetic retinopathy; selective lysyl oxidase like inhibitors targeting chronic fibrotic diseases, such as NASH, pulmonary fibrosis, kidney fibrosis, and cardiac fibrosis; and pan-lysyl oxidase inhibitors targeting severe fibrotic indications, which includes cancers and scarring. It is also developing Orbital, a dry powder inhaler to deliver high drug doses to lungs. Pharmaxis Ltd was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Frenchs Forest, Australia.

