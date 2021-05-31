Analyzing Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) and Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY)

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) and Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Oak Ridge Financial Services has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akbank T.A.S. has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Oak Ridge Financial Services and Akbank T.A.S.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Ridge Financial Services $25.30 million 1.73 $3.26 million N/A N/A Akbank T.A.S. $5.81 billion 0.57 $898.88 million N/A N/A

Akbank T.A.S. has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Ridge Financial Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.8% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Akbank T.A.S. shares are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Oak Ridge Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Akbank T.A.S. pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Oak Ridge Financial Services and Akbank T.A.S., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Ridge Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Akbank T.A.S. 0 1 4 0 2.80

Profitability

This table compares Oak Ridge Financial Services and Akbank T.A.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Ridge Financial Services 19.59% N/A N/A Akbank T.A.S. 15.22% 10.34% 1.54%

About Oak Ridge Financial Services

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services. The company also provides health savings accounts, identity theft protection, wealth management, cash management, and remote deposit capture services; and auto, home, small business, renters, life, boat and watercraft, classic car, motorcycle, flood, pet, and umbrella insurance products. It operates through a network of branches in Oak Ridge, Greensboro, and Summerfield, North Carolina. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Oak Ridge, North Carolina.

About Akbank T.A.S.

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and Internet banking. It also offers services to large, medium, and small size corporate and commercial customers that include Turkish Lira (TL) and foreign currency denominated working capital loans, foreign trade financing, derivative instruments for hedging purposes of foreign currency and interest risk, letters of credit, foreign currency trading, corporate finance, and deposit and cash management services, as well as project finance loans; and timely and permanent solutions for corporate customers' working capital management, delivering cash management services based on customers' requests that include collection and payment services and liquidity and information management. In addition, the company engages in treasury activities consisting of TL and foreign currency spot and forward transactions, treasury and government bonds, Eurobonds, and private sector bond transactions, as well as derivative trading activities; and marketing and pricing activities related treasury products. Further, it provides bancassurance, asset management, and financial leasing services, as well as offers payment services and issues electronic money. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 770 branches, as well as approximately 5,100 ATMs and 600,000 POS terminals. Akbank T.A.S. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

