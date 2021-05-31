Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 29.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,501 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.89.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $150.42 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $71.80 and a 12-month high of $160.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 89.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.93.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

