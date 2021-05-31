ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Increased to C$13.00 by Analysts at Tudor Pickering

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price upped by Tudor Pickering to C$13.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.27.

TSE ARX opened at C$9.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.26. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of C$4.36 and a 52-week high of C$9.42. The company has a market cap of C$6.64 billion and a PE ratio of 17.29.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$518.60 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.20%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

