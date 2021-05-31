ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Short Interest Update

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the April 29th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

AMSIY stock opened at $0.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13. ArcelorMittal South Africa has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

ArcelorMittal South Africa Company Profile

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells long and flat steel products. The company operates through Flat Steel Products, Long Steel Products, and Coke and Chemicals segments. It offers flat steel products, including hot rolled plates, hot and cold rolled coils, galvanized coils, color coils, electrogalvanized coils, and tinplate coils.

