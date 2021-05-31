Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the April 29th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of research firms have commented on ARCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arcos Dorados in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.77.

NYSE:ARCO opened at $6.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.28. Arcos Dorados has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $6.68.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 73.32%. The business had revenue of $559.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 779.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,306,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,828,000 after buying an additional 2,930,101 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter worth about $5,035,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,406,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after buying an additional 589,461 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,086,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 556,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,060,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,482,000 after acquiring an additional 495,588 shares during the period. 39.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

