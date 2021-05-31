Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,523 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.4% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,542,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,485,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,600,000. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD traded up $0.67 on Monday, reaching $178.38. The stock had a trading volume of 9,968,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,288,971. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.21. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.04 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

