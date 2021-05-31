Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1,328.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,260 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BABA traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $213.96. The stock had a trading volume of 10,401,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,261,904. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.94 and its 200 day moving average is $243.20. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $196.70 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

