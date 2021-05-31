Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,373,000,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,041,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,757,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619,930 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,988,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 55,390.7% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,470,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $195,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,933. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HSBC upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $56.49. The stock had a trading volume of 14,027,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,312,996. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $233.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

