Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.14 Million Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in The Brink’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 64,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of The Brink’s by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the first quarter worth $31,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Brink’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of The Brink’s by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 5,000 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $415,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $2,010,845.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of The Brink’s in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NYSE BCO opened at $75.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 137.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $84.72.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from The Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 21.28%.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

