Arizona State Retirement System Raises Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STAA. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STAA. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $146.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.55. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 663.80 and a beta of 0.98.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 1,103 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $106,296.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,691 shares in the company, valued at $933,921.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 43,383 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $5,869,719.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 336,376 shares of company stock worth $38,207,292. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

