ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) vs. Realty Income (NYSE:O) Head to Head Analysis

Realty Income (NYSE:O) and ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Realty Income and ARMOUR Residential REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Realty Income 0 5 7 1 2.69 ARMOUR Residential REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50

Realty Income presently has a consensus target price of $69.78, indicating a potential upside of 2.01%. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.42%. Given ARMOUR Residential REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ARMOUR Residential REIT is more favorable than Realty Income.

Profitability

This table compares Realty Income and ARMOUR Residential REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realty Income 20.51% 3.17% 1.71% ARMOUR Residential REIT 213.37% 8.76% 1.45%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.3% of Realty Income shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Realty Income shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Realty Income and ARMOUR Residential REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realty Income $1.65 billion 15.47 $395.49 million $3.39 20.18 ARMOUR Residential REIT $169.75 million 5.03 -$215.11 million $1.29 9.29

Realty Income has higher revenue and earnings than ARMOUR Residential REIT. ARMOUR Residential REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Realty Income, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Realty Income has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARMOUR Residential REIT has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Dividends

Realty Income pays an annual dividend of $2.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. ARMOUR Residential REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. Realty Income pays out 83.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ARMOUR Residential REIT pays out 93.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Realty Income has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years and ARMOUR Residential REIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Realty Income beats ARMOUR Residential REIT on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients. To date, the company has declared 608 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 52-year operating history and increased the dividend 109 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). The company is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments. It also invests in other securities backed by residential mortgages for which the payment of principal and interest is not guaranteed by a GSE or government agency. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

