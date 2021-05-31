ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €561.45 ($660.53).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Berenberg Bank set a €630.00 ($741.18) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group set a €525.00 ($617.65) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays set a €620.00 ($729.41) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €518.00 ($609.41) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

ASML Company Profile

