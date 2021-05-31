Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a growth of 93.2% from the April 29th total of 884,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 668,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, EVP John Hague sold 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total value of $84,538.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,190.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,253,984.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,773.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,068 shares of company stock worth $1,421,772 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 1,755.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 70,049 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $571,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.83.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $136.47 on Monday. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $93.55 and a one year high of $162.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

