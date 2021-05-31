Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Downgraded by Benchmark to “Hold”

Benchmark lowered shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ATHM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. CLSA cut shares of Autohome from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Autohome from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autohome from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autohome presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Autohome stock opened at $77.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.09. Autohome has a 1 year low of $72.38 and a 1 year high of $147.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.53.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Autohome’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Autohome will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Autohome by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Autohome by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Autohome by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Autohome by 34.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Autohome by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 56.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

