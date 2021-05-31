AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXAHY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AXAHY traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.81. 81,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,103. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average is $25.33. The company has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AXA has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $28.86.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $1.398 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.18%. AXA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.77%.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

