Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Position Reduced by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 49.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Baidu were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in Baidu by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $196.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.60 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.65.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.33.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

