Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental Purchases 34,911 Shares

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental bought 34,911 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $181,188.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
BTN opened at $5.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ballantyne Strong, Inc has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $96.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91.
Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a net margin of 43.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.72%.
About Ballantyne Strong
Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and sells projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also manufactures and distributes curvilinear immersive screens to theme parks, museums, and schools, as well as for special events and military applications.
See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.