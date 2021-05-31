Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental Purchases 34,911 Shares

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental bought 34,911 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $181,188.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BTN opened at $5.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ballantyne Strong, Inc has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $96.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a net margin of 43.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ballantyne Strong in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballantyne Strong during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,189 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 18,906 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,096 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 62,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Ballantyne Strong during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $459,000. 22.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and sells projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also manufactures and distributes curvilinear immersive screens to theme parks, museums, and schools, as well as for special events and military applications.

