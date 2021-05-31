Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,826 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 476.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BBY opened at $116.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.23 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 52.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

In other news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $394,868.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,375 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,996.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $64,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,588 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.53.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

