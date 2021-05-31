Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $92.46 on Monday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $61.93 and a 52 week high of $95.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.09.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.