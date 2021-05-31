Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $455,000 Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 56.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,093 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Chewy were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHWY. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Cfra began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $73.62 on Monday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.53 and a 200-day moving average of $87.50.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $501,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 11,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $976,664.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 106,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,742,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,190,469 shares of company stock valued at $504,577,145 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

