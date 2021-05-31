Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 1,689 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 84.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 9,556.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 11,340 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $1,237,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,096.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $1,382,528.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,911 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DLTR opened at $97.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.86. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $120.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLTR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

