Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Increased to C$141.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$141.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BMO. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$136.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$121.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal to C$128.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$108.66 to C$125.99 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$132.17.

BMO stock opened at C$126.83 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$67.57 and a twelve month high of C$127.49. The stock has a market cap of C$82.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$117.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$104.97.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

