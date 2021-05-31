Bank of Nova Scotia Takes Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at $297,559,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Infosys by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778,782 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $48,793,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Infosys by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,141,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $34,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INFY. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.97.

Shares of INFY opened at $19.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $19.56.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 26.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

