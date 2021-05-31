Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank7 Corp. is the bank holding company for Bank7, operates as a community bank. It accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services. Bank7 Corp. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Get Bank7 alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank7 from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

BSVN stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 2.13. Bank7 has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.80.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 35.34%. Analysts expect that Bank7 will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSVN. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in Bank7 in the fourth quarter worth about $787,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bank7 by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 21,979 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bank7 by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Bank7 by 527.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank7 (BSVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.