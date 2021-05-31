Barclays Boosts Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $62.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TOL. Argus raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.28.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $65.24 on Thursday. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.17.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $67,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,498.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $26,645,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 870,178 shares of company stock valued at $48,012,336. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

