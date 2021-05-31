Barclays Lowers Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT) Price Target to GBX 1,015

Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,015 ($13.26) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DMGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,240 ($16.20) price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of DMGT traded up GBX 29 ($0.38) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 895 ($11.69). The company had a trading volume of 314,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,670. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 884.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 820.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87. The company has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82. Daily Mail and General Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 601 ($7.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 997 ($13.03).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a GBX 7.60 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Daily Mail and General Trust’s payout ratio is 0.24%.

About Daily Mail and General Trust

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

