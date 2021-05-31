Barclays Raises AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Price Target to GBX 360

AJ Bell (LON:AJB) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 15.13% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on AJ Bell from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Get AJ Bell alerts:

AJB stock traded down GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 424.20 ($5.54). 702,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,900. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 439.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 436.34. AJ Bell has a one year low of GBX 367 ($4.79) and a one year high of GBX 487 ($6.36). The company has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.