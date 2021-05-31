Barclays Raises Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Price Target to GBX 200

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MKS. Peel Hunt started coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) target price on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 169.80 ($2.22).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 165.40 ($2.16) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of GBX 86.45 ($1.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 173.89 ($2.27). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 157.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 144.49. The firm has a market cap of £3.24 billion and a PE ratio of -16.38.

In other news, insider Tamara Ingram purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £3,120 ($4,076.30).

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.