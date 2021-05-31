Barometer Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 209.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 929,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 629,200 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 11.3% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 51,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,216,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,544,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 13,489 shares during the period. 33.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPG. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $3.75 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.18.

Shares of NYSE:CPG traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,752,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,861,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 2.96.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

