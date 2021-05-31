Barometer Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.06.

In other news, COO David B. Sewell sold 21,671 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.33, for a total value of $15,111,838.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,941,805.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 10,244 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.17, for a total value of $6,793,513.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,679.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,536 shares of company stock worth $24,460,540 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW traded down $2.24 on Monday, reaching $283.53. 53,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,105. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.52. The firm has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $178.66 and a 12 month high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

