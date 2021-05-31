Barometer Capital Management Inc. Invests $7.05 Million in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 108,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,052,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW remained flat at $$73.85 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,205,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,067,560. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.14. The company has a market cap of $133.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $74.31.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.31.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $640,517.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,345,953 shares of company stock worth $94,054,353. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

