Barometer Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 330.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,320 shares during the quarter. Fortis makes up 1.7% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $10,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter worth $463,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 12,133.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,614,000 after purchasing an additional 357,073 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,885,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,778,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 11,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

NYSE:FTS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.65. 317,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,404. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.78 and a 200 day moving average of $42.00. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.63 and a twelve month high of $46.11. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 13.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.