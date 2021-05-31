BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 93.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 265,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,708,995 shares during the period. BCE makes up about 2.4% of Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in BCE were worth $11,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BCE by 57.9% in the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 373.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,037,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,402,000 after buying an additional 3,973,856 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 9.4% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,333,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,211,000 after buying an additional 114,350 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in BCE by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 11,804 shares in the last quarter. 45.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.72. The company had a trading volume of 45,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,533. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $50.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.91.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7072 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s payout ratio is 122.22%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

