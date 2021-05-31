Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) a €52.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.50 ($61.76) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €50.15 ($59.00).

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at €52.24 ($61.46) on Thursday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 52-week high of €38.09 ($44.81). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €44.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is €42.09.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

