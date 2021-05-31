Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $109.00 target price on the technology retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $86.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on BBY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.53.

Best Buy stock opened at $116.24 on Friday. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $75.23 and a 12-month high of $128.57. The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.76.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 52.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $282,125.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $394,868.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,375 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,996.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,298 shares of company stock worth $5,600,588 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 476.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

