BHP Group (LON:BHP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

BHP Group (LON:BHP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,096 ($27.38).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,510 ($32.79) to GBX 2,640 ($34.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded BHP Group to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,110 ($27.57) in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of BHP Group stock traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 2,123 ($27.74). 3,469,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,399,404. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,206.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,075.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73. The company has a market cap of £107.36 billion and a PE ratio of 21.84. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,438.36 ($18.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,418.50 ($31.60).

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

