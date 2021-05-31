BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases Shares of 12,914 Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned approximately 0.11% of Medifast as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Medifast by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,210,000 after purchasing an additional 85,315 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,010,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,404,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter worth $29,448,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,347,000 after acquiring an additional 78,494 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.23, for a total value of $310,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 180 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $225.04 per share, with a total value of $40,507.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $332.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.28. Medifast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.52 and a 12 month high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.97% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MED shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

