BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 66,846 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 48.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,846 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in NetEase were worth $7,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,430,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,419,481,000 after acquiring an additional 950,350 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 371.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,955,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,497,000 after acquiring an additional 10,995,841 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 405.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,001,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,057,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221,205 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,521,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006,464 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,805,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTES stock opened at $117.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.10. The company has a market capitalization of $79.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $32.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTES. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

