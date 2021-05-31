BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 91,034 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LPX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,543,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,954,894 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $773,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,554 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,106,269 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $41,121,000 after purchasing an additional 763,209 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,230,222 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $68,228,000 after purchasing an additional 677,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,075,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LPX. Stephens upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.13.

Shares of LPX opened at $67.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.54 and its 200-day moving average is $48.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $21.84 and a 12-month high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 63.93%. The business’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

