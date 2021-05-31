BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Trims Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 65.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,896 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NYSE:NOW opened at $473.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 631.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $367.03 and a one year high of $598.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $506.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $523.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,148,846 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. Mizuho cut their target price on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.55.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.