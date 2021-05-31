bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Up 1.4% Over Last Week

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.43 million and $1.02 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00061718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.76 or 0.00306178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.52 or 0.00194206 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.29 or 0.00997298 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00033330 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

