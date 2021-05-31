BitCoal (COAL) Hits Market Capitalization of $24,261.14

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $24,261.14 and $120.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitCoal has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.28 or 0.00739423 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002735 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000304 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

