BITTUP (BTU) Price Tops $0.0823 on Exchanges

BITTUP (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 31st. BITTUP has a market capitalization of $441,988.87 and $51.00 worth of BITTUP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITTUP coin can currently be purchased for $0.0823 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BITTUP has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BITTUP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00078385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00018324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $327.58 or 0.00913048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.22 or 0.09354730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00088370 BTC.

BITTUP Profile

BITTUP (CRYPTO:BTU) is a coin. BITTUP’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,369,927 coins. BITTUP’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

Buying and Selling BITTUP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTUP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITTUP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITTUP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITTUP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITTUP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.