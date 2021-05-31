BlackCoin (BLK) Trading 14.7% Lower Over Last Week

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. In the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0646 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges. BlackCoin has a market cap of $3.92 million and approximately $14,278.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00031864 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000744 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,689,400 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

