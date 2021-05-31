BlackRock Inc. Buys 3,659 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,146,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.12% of RenaissanceRe worth $984,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 3,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RNR opened at $154.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.41. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $144.03 and a 1 year high of $201.29.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 10.74%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,200.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RNR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.