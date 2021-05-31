BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,073,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089,635 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $1,089,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 184,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after buying an additional 24,628 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at $7,999,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 905,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,751,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 309.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after buying an additional 68,415 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XRAY. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.11.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $66.92 on Monday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 84.71, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.60.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.35%.

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

