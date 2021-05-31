BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,823,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740,349 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.83% of Henry Schein worth $957,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Swedbank purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $104,373,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $92,675,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 400.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 714,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,745,000 after purchasing an additional 571,408 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,210,000 after buying an additional 522,884 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $486,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $1,103,833.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,346.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $176,655.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,809.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,895 shares of company stock worth $5,870,832 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research upped their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Shares of HSIC opened at $76.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.68. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.25 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

