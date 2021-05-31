Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Director Acquires $94,200.00 in Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Director Eric Affeldt purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $94,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ BLDE opened at $9.72 on Monday. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $19.88.
About Blade Air Mobility
Further Reading: Trading Halts
Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.