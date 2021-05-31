Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Director Acquires $94,200.00 in Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Director Eric Affeldt purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $94,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BLDE opened at $9.72 on Monday. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $19.88.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

